Injured Workers Cycle 170km to Call for Justice from WSIB

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From May 25-27, the fourth annual Justice for Injured Workers Bike Ride is travelling to Northern Ontario to build solidarity with families and communities who have suffered losses due to occupational disease.



Breaking down stereotypes and calling for justice, injured workers and their supporters are cycling 170km from Elliot Lake to Massey to Sudbury. They will be linking the Workers' Comp is a Right campaign with the McIntyre Powder Project and with miners who have suffered other occupational diseases. All of these groups are struggling with the Workplace Safety & Insurance Board (WSIB) – an institution that currently seems set up to deny workers who are injured or made sick by their workplaces.

"Initiatives like the Workers' Comp is a Right campaign and the McIntyre Powder Project show that people who have been injured or made ill on the job have had enough, and are coming together to end the crisis," said rider and ONIWG Vice-President Peter Page.

Since 2009, the WSIB has cut benefits to injured workers by some $2 billion. The results of the harsh cuts are devastating, with almost 50% of injured workers with a permanent disability living at or near the poverty line.

"My Dad rode the highway between Massey and Elliot Lake every day to support his family," said Janice Martell of the McIntyre Powder Project. "On May 26th, we ride for him, for the McIntyre Powder miners, and all workers who quietly suffer from occupational disease. They are invisible no more."

"Workers trade their skills, time and sweat in return for wages and benefits," said JP Mrochek, WSIB worker representative from the United Steelworkers Local 6500. "Limbs, lungs and life were never part of the bargain and never will be so when harm is done, the system must support the injured or ill workers and compensate accordingly."

