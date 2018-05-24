Splacer Appoints Seasoned Expansion Leader as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splacer, the leading technology platform and marketplace where people can list, discover and book unique and undiscovered spaces, has announced today the appointment of Gabi Peles as Chief Operating Officer. Peles will play a key role in driving Splacer's growth and national expansion.



Splacer has made it its goal to change the way businesses and individuals think, work and use space rentals. Splacer offers a powerful matching engine that efficiently matches the right space with the right individual who is looking to throw an event - be it a fashion shoot, a sales summit or a retail pop-up. The Splacer marketplace gives access to undiscovered and underutilized spaces, offering extraordinary arenas for events, experiences and activations of all shapes and sizes.

Adi Biran, CEO and co-founder of Splacer, said, "Peles brings strong, proven experience of growing companies operationally as well as financially. In this moment, when the events and content production industries are transforming into experience providers, we need a leader that can help us scale Splacer and ground it as the leading platform that matches space providers and those who seek unique experiences."

Peles commented, "Armed with unique and smart technology, wealth of eclectic spaces, and unequivocal talent, Splacer is perfectly positioned to cater for a market thirsty for fast, smart and precise new ways to book the right space for the next event.

Peles has over 15 years experience in product and operations, and comes to Splacer with a unique resume across digital, media and technology. Before joining Splacer, Gabi lead the transformation of Eyeview from personalization and dynamic creative to outcome based video advertising platform as Chief Operations Officer and Chief Product Officer.

About Splacer

We are a community of architects, designers and producers on a mission to transcend the traditional concept of event space and provide everyone—from the commercial and creative to the individual—with access to the most eclectic and inspiring spaces. Our goal is to redefine the way space is used and unlock its potential to serve multiple functions. Only those spaces that are striking, that resonate and that meet our creative criteria make it into our portfolio. Event organizers, whatever their need, can then use our advanced technology platform to quickly, easily and seamlessly source the perfect space, every time.

