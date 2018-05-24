ByteGrid Names Industry Veterans to Management Team

MCLEAN, Va., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ByteGrid Holdings LLC ("ByteGrid", or the "Company") today announced changes to its management team to meet the growing need for high-value managed hosting, hybrid and cloud infrastructure services.



The appointment of four IT infrastructure industry veterans follows the naming of William Schrader as chairman, chief executive officer, and president of ByteGrid in March 2018.

Gaige Paulsen joins as chief technical officer. Paulsen has worked in Internet-related companies for over 30 years. He co-founded Inter.net, a multinational ISP, and served in senior technical leadership positions at InterCon Systems and PSINet. He began his networking career at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA) in the mid-1980s.

Elyzabeth Holford joins as chief operating officer. Holford has over 25 years of international experience providing visionary, strategic leadership in both the public and private sectors. She has served as a consultant and advisor to Virgil Security, Storybook Labs, Verio Europe, and NTT, and was the Chief Development Officer at Neutral Net. Earlier in her career, Holford was a trial lawyer.

Annie Eissler joins as chief marketing officer. Eissler has over 25 years of experience launching B2B technology solutions, and building the teams and systems for scale. She was a co-founder of Inter.net, held numerous marketing leadership positions at global ISP PSINet, and headed marketing at PayPal Government Solutions, MITS, Synchris, Neutral Net, and ARC.

Rob Seastrom joins as chief architect. Seastrom's 25 years of industry experience includes engineering and management positions at ISPs and hosting providers. He has held senior technical positions at Neustar, Time Warner Cable, Afilias, Neutral Net, Inter.Net, Akamai Technologies, AboveNet Communications, and Digex. He has served on the ARIN Advisory Council since 2003 and is a senior member of the IEEE.

Rounding out ByteGrid's senior leadership team is Carolyn Lange who was promoted to chief financial officer in July 2017. Lange has over 20 years of experience in capital markets, finance, negotiations and providing strategic guidance to both large and small organizations.

"With the new leadership team in place, ByteGrid is well-positioned to scale, accelerate growth, and continue to take excellent care of our customers," said William Schrader, chairman, chief executive officer, and president of ByteGrid.

About BYTEGRID®

ByteGrid is a trusted and leading provider of highly secure and compliant solutions serving the most demanding requirements of enterprise and government customers, including those in the Life Sciences and Health IT industries. ByteGrid focuses on technology solutions and services that ensure that regulatory expectations are always met. ByteGrid's robust, scalable and highly secure offerings in Colocation, Managed Hosting, Private, Community and Hybrid Clouds, and Compliance Services are delivered from an interconnected national platform of validated Tier 3 / 4 data centers. For more information, visit www.ByteGrid.com or connect with ByteGrid on Twitter and LinkedIn.

