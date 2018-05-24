BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. and EXTON, Pa., May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("BioCryst") (NASDAQ:BCRX), and Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Idera") (NASDAQ:IDRA), today announced that they will be presenting at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 8:30 A.M. E.T.



Links to a live audio webcast and replay of this presentation may be accessed in the Investors section of BioCryst's website at http://www.biocryst.com and in the Investors and Media section of Idera's website at http://www.iderapharma.com.

About BioCryst

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals designs, optimizes and develops novel small-molecule medicines that address both common and rare conditions. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX7353, an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema, galidesivir, a potential treatment for filoviruses, and a preclinical program to develop oral Alk-2 inhibitors for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive (FOP). RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst's first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About Idera

Harnessing the approach of the earliest researchers in immunotherapy and the company's vast experience in developing proprietary immunology platforms, Idera's lead development program is focused on priming the immune system to play a more powerful role in fighting cancer, ultimately increasing the number of people who can benefit from immunotherapy. Idera continues to invest in research and development, and is committed to working with investigators and partners who share the common goal of addressing the unmet needs of patients suffering from rare, life-threatening diseases. To learn more about Idera, visit www.iderapharma.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future results and achievements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents periodically filed by both BioCryst and Idera with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BCRXW

Investor Contacts:

For BioCryst

Thomas Staab

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Office: 919-859-7910

tstaab@biocryst.com

For Idera

Robert Doody

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Idera Pharmaceuticals

Office: 617-679-5515

Mobile: 484‐639‐7235

rdoody@iderapharma.com