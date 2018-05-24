Bank Hapoalim Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

- Return on Equity of 7.2%, Net Profit totaled NIS 628 million -



- Net Profit, excluding provisions in respect of US Investigation, totaled NIS 688 million and Return on Equity would have been 7.9% -

- The Bank's credit portfolio grew by 2% -

- Dividend payment in respect of first quarter profits totaled NIS 251 million -

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank Hapoalim (TASE:POLI) (OTCMKTS:BKHYY), Israel's leading financial group, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Key highlights:

Net Profit - totaled NIS 628 million, compared with a net profit of NIS 767 million in the corresponding quarter of 2017. Excluding provision in connection with the investigation of the Bank Group's business with American clients in the amount of NIS 60 million, net profit in the first quarter totaled NIS 688 million.

Key developments in the financial statements for the first quarter of 2018:

Profit from regular financing activity totaled NIS 2,289 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared with NIS 2,121 million in in the same period last year, an increase of 7.9%. The increase is mainly attributed to the growth in the Bank's business activity as part of its strategic framework.

, totaled NIS 2,353 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with NIS 2,217 million in same period last year. Social responsibility - The Bank continues to lead in contribution to the community in the form of financial donations, especially in the field of education, culture and welfare, which totaled NIS 13 million the first quarter of 2018.

Key developments in Balance Sheet items for the first quarter of 2018:

Consolidated balance sheet as at March 31, 2018 totaled NIS 448.2 billion, compared with NIS 454.4 billion at the end of 2017, a decrease of 1.4%.

Condensed financial information Condensed financial information and principal performance indicators over time For the three months ended For the year ended December 31 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2017 2016 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Main performance indicators Return of net profit on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1) 7.16 % 6.96 % 5.31 % 9.51 % 9.22 % 7.50 % 7.72 % Return of net profit on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank excluding extraordinary items(1)(2) 7.86 % 10.45 % 9.91 % 9.51 % 9.22 % 9.44 % *10.04 % Return on average assets(1) 0.56 % 0.54 % 0.41 % 0.72 % 0.69 % 0.59 % 0.60 % Efficiency ratio - cost-income ratio 63.75 % 70.42 % 71.62 % 59.28 % 61.55 % 65.73 % 64.47 % Efficiency ratio - cost-income ratio excluding extraordinary items(2) 62.12 % 62.43 % 60.85 % 59.28 % 61.55 % 61.03 % 60.95 % Financing margin from regular activity(1)(3) 2.21 % 2.21 % 2.20 % 2.24 % 2.07 % 2.16 % 2.09 % Liquidity coverage ratio(4) 119 % 122 % 123 % 127 % 128 % 122 % 124 % As at As at December 31 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2017 2016 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Ratio of common equity Tier 1 capital to risk components(5) 11.05 % 11.26 % 11.26 % 11.35 % 11.21 % 11.26 % 11.01 % Ratio of total capital to risk components(5) 14.06 % 14.64 % 14.85 % 14.99 % 14.90 % 14.64 % 15.11 % Leverage ratio(5) 7.38 % 7.37 % 7.37 % 7.36 % 7.30 % 7.37 % 7.25 % For the three months ended For the year ended

December 31 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2017 2016 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Main credit quality indicators Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of credit to the public 1.38 % 1.36 % 1.39 % 1.40 % 1.45 % 1.36 % 1.49 % Impaired debts and debts in arrears of 90 days or more as a percentage of credit to the public 1.23 % 1.27 % 1.29 % 1.48 % 1.55 % 1.27 % 1.76 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average credit to the public(1) 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.06 % 0.36 % 0.39 % 0.23 % 0.19 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of average credit to the public(1) 0.35 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.24 % 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.10 %

(1) Calculated on an annualized basis

Condensed financial information and principal performance indicators over time (continued) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2017 2016 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 NIS millions Main profit and loss data Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank 628 612 469 812 767 2,660 2,628 Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank excluding extraordinary items(2) 688 908 861 812 767 3,348 ***3,417 Net interest income 2,158 2,228 2,163 2,233 2,073 8,697 8,193 Provision (income) for credit losses 250 24 25 167 107 323 269 Net financing profit** 2,384 2,395 2,315 2,369 2,255 9,334 9,345 Non-interest income 1,533 1,474 1,477 1,453 1,529 5,933 6,528 Of which: fees 1,280 1,271 1,284 1,254 1,302 5,111 5,216 Operating and other expenses 2,353 2,607 2,607 2,185 2,217 9,616 9,490 Of which: salaries and related expenses 1,130 *1,115 *1,126 *1,132 *1,182 *4,555 *4,571 Total income 3,691 3,702 3,640 3,686 3,602 14,630 14,721 Net earnings per ordinary share (in NIS) Basic net earnings per share in NIS attributed to shareholders of the Bank 0.47 0.46 0.36 0.60 0.58 2.00 1.98

(6) Calculated on an annualized basis.

Condensed financial information and principal performance indicators over time (continued) As at As at December 31 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2017 2016 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 NIS millions Main balance sheet data Total assets 448,195 454,424 449,815 449,734 445,847 454,424 448,105 Of which: Cash and deposits with banks 78,148 86,114 85,606 81,959 77,088 86,114 80,378 Securities 61,538 65,442 64,196 70,499 74,894 65,442 71,449 Net credit to the public 284,103 278,663 275,505 272,949 269,982 278,663 271,957 Net problematic credit risk 7,249 7,092 7,430 7,469 8,018 7,092 7,600 Net impaired balance sheet debts 2,056 2,121 2,283 2,522 2,749 2,121 3,110 Total liabilities 411,979 418,420 414,070 414,105 410,769 418,420 413,880 Of which: Deposits from the public 344,810 347,351 342,747 340,768 337,518 347,351 338,502 Deposits from banks 3,602 4,149 3,544 4,329 4,199 4,149 4,377 Bonds and subordinated notes 26,214 29,058 29,411 30,736 31,171 29,058 33,560 Shareholders' equity 36,084 35,863 35,591 35,458 34,909 35,863 34,047 Nonperforming asset balances (NPL) 2,015 2,110 2,209 2,601 2,997 2,110 3,507 Additional data Share price at end of period (in NIS) 24.0 25.6 24.7 23.5 22.1 25.6 22.9 For the three months ended For the year ended December 31 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2017 2016 2018 2017 2017 2017 2017 Total dividend per share 18.35 14.08 24.37 22.98 3.1 64.53 51.44 (in agorot)* Ratio of fees to average assets 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 1.14 % 1.18 %

* According to the date of declaration.