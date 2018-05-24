WISeKey Partners with Highscreen International SA to Develop WISePhone - the First Ever Secure Blockchain Phone with Cryptocurrency Payment Capabilities



Geneva, May 24, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced its partnership with Highscreen International SA ("Highscreen"), an international smartphone manufacturer, to develop WISePhone, a secure Blockchain mobile phone (for more info visit WISePhone.ch). WISePhone will be benefiting from its Telecommunication Services Provider status under OFCOM, the Swiss Federal Office of Communications.

WISePhone will integrate innovative hardware and software technologies from Highscreen and WISeKey bringing to market the first and only smartphone powered by WISeCoin cryptocurrency Blockchain technology and will include a native Wallet. The WISePhone native Wallet will provide users with contactless access to their private key, allowing them to make contactless transactions and cryptocurrency payments using the WISePhone. The WISePhone Wallet uses a combination of Near Field Communication ("NFC") technology with highly secured solutions provided by the WISeKey Semiconductors and is now available through the Wallet App.

The WISePhone Wallet is compatible with most of the existing blockchain technologies and will work as part of payment system using WISeKey Blockchain-as-a-Service ("BaaS") technology offerings.

The WISePhone will also integrate the WISeKey QuoVadis SuisseID Digital Identity into the WISeCoin Wallet to enable cloud based qualified signing capabilities, by providing a 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) based Identity Crypto Token.

In view of the growing consumer demand for digital identity and data protection for individuals, through their partnership, WISeKey and Highscreen will be integrating WISeID app and WISeCoin platform with optimal hardware components mix and know-how to WISePhone in one singular product configuration.

Since 2010, WISePhone.ch voice encryption products and services have been used by large user groups in public and private organizations and recently, the technology was upgraded to provide voice encryption services for a wider consumer platform, targeting global markets. Today, the platform hosted in Switzerland inside WISeKey's zero-risk bunker deep in the Swiss Alps, is providing Secure Cloud Storage solutions allowing users to securely exchange sensitive data and Identity Management with WISeID.

"With the highly secured WISePhone, people can safely conduct cryptocurrency transactions. Through our partnership with Highscreen, WISeKey will use its globally recognized digital security pedigree to make communications safe," said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and CEO.

"Highscreen is committed to contribute its innovations and know-how to the WISePhone partnership fulfilling its mission of being "Smarter Phones for Smarter People" manufacturer, targeting the increasing demands from corporate and individual users and providing highly secured communications, transactions and innovative solutions for sensitive data," said Stéphane Velan, Highscreen's Co-Founder & Managing Director.

More information: https://www.wisephone.ch/

Telecommunications Service Provider status details: https://www.eofcom.admin.ch/eofcom/public/detailCatalogService.do?code=2000755

About Highscreen:

Highscreen International SA is an international smartphone company leading all operations from Switzerland incorporating expertise and talents from Switzerland, Hong Kong and Russia and manufacturing in Southern China. Highscreen brand was introduced in Russia in 2012 where it sold over 2 million devices, while its registered trademark covers most countries of Europe and Asia.

Highscreen offers affordable smartphones to savvy users and professionals. In 2018, the company decided to expand its activities to Europe and Asia, with strong focus on Switzerland & Germany. The partnership with Wisekey will allow Highscreen to become a leader of Swiss secure technology for smartphones and solutions serving corporates and individuals worldwide.

Highscreen International SA is planning an ICO in 2019. For more information, please contact us or visit our www.highscreen.ch Investors Corner.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystems. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic RoT ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

To receive WISeKey's latest news visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

