Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ("Kiniksa") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,477,777 Class A common shares at a public offering price of $18.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Kiniksa from this offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $152.6 million. In addition, Kiniksa has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,271,666 additional Class A common shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 24, 2018 under the ticker symbol "KNSA." The offering is expected to close on May 29, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. All of the Class A common shares are being offered by Kiniksa.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities LLC and Wedbush Securities Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed and was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or via email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Kiniksa

Kiniksa is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa has a pipeline of product candidates across various stages of development, currently focused on autoinflammatory and autoimmune conditions.