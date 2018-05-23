Adventist Health Appoints Rick Rawson as President of Rideout Health

MARYSVILLE, Calif., May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adventist Health announced today the appointment of Rick Rawson as the new president of Rideout Health, serving the Marysville and Yuba City communities. Rawson has been working as interim administrator since April 1, 2018 and will report to Jeff Eller, president of the Northern California Region.



"We are honored to appoint Rick Rawson in this leadership role for the long term, not just as interim. He brings a fresh perspective and has an uncanny ability to develop high performing teams," commented Scott Reiner, CEO of Adventist Health. "He has already made a huge impact in just a few short months. Since day one, Rick has been very impressed with the team at Rideout. So much, in fact, that their drive, passion and relentless pursuit of extending the mission has inspired him to stay for the long term."



Rawson brings exceptional leadership skills as an executive, strategist and coach in the hospital and healthcare industry. Prior to joining Rideout Health, Rick was chief strategist and co-founder of HC2 Strategies, a consulting firm focused on strategic planning and execution for the healthcare industry. He previously held leadership roles as interim president of Adventist Health Feather River and chief executive officer at Loma Linda University Medical Center, Murrieta. During his tenure, he was responsible for driving a culture of accountability, expanding access to high quality and affordable care, and building trust and collaboration with the community, physicians and staff.

"The Rideout Health team is very excited about this decision," adds Janice Soohoo Nall, Board Chair of Rideout Health. "With his depth of knowledge and experience working for Adventist Health, we are confident that through his leadership we can accelerate our journey of transforming the health of the Marysville/Yuba City community, which is our passion."



Rawson pursued his undergraduate degree in business administration and management at Loma Linda University. After working a few years, he then went on to complete his MBA at California State University – Bakersfield.



"Assuming this role takes on deep meaning for me," said Rawson. "The leadership team, physicians, and the community leaders have motivated me to see this through to the long term. The vision is big, and the future of this hospital is very bright. This team has the skills and talent to take the mission to whole new level. I couldn't be more proud to be a part of it, while making a difference in the lives of people we touch every day and transforming the health of this community forever."



ABOUT ADVENTIST HEALTH: Adventist Health is a faith-based, non-profit integrated health system serving more than 75 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii. Its compassionate and talented team of 33,300 includes more than 24,600 employees; 5,000 medical staff physicians; and 3,700 volunteers working together in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in 20 hospitals, more than 280 clinics (hospital-based, rural health and physician clinics), 13 home care agencies, seven hospice agencies and four joint-venture retirement centers. Through a separate public benefit corporation, Adventist Health seeks to reach more communities and accommodate their specific needs from an affiliated health system. For more information, visit www.adventisthealth.org.

ABOUT RIDEOUT HEALTH: Rideout Health is a non-profit community-based system comprised of the Rideout Regional Medical Center, an acute care hospital; the Rideout Cancer Center affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center; freestanding adult living, memory and skilled units; outpatient clinics and a host of ancillary services located throughout Yuba and Sutter Counties. Rideout's health system employs more than 2,100 employees and has approximately 300 physicians on the medical staff. For more information, visit www.frhg.org.