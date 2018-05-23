Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation Announces Filing of Annual Information Form and Investor Conference Call

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation (TSX:AQY) (TSX:AQY) ("AQY" or the "Company") filed its annual information form on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by interested parties under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com or www.alignvestacquisition.com.

The Company announces that it is in the process of actively pursuing a qualifying acquisition. However, it would be premature to provide further details at this time, and, while we remain confident that we will be able to complete a qualifying acquisition, there can be no assurance that this will occur. We are not able to determine at this time whether we will complete a qualifying acquisition with any of the target businesses that we have reviewed or with any other target business. While we are not limited to a particular industry or geographic region for purposes of completing our qualifying acquisition, we intend to focus on acquiring companies with an estimated enterprise value of between $500 million and $2.5 billion. Any qualifying acquisition would be subject to the approval of an ordinary resolution of the Corporation's shareholders.

Senior management will be hosting an investor conference call to allow holders of Class A restricted voting shares the opportunity to hear from and ask questions of management.

Conference call: Please call in at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Date: Monday, June 11, 2018 at 1:00pm (EDT) Dial: Local and Overseas: +1-416-981-9015 North America Toll-Free: 800-734-8507

About Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation



Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the purpose of effecting a qualifying acquisition. The Corporation's registered office is located at 100 King Street West, 70th Floor, Suite 7050, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1C7.

About Alignvest Management Corporation

Alignvest Management Corporation is a leading alternative investment management firm that seeks to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for its clients, which include pension plans, foundations, and ultra-high net worth family offices, by identifying and exploiting market discontinuities, and by attracting the very best talent to build industry-leading investment platforms. The partners of the firm have a strong combination of investment and operational expertise, having created and managed numerous successful operating businesses, and having built and led large, highly profitable businesses within global financial and consulting firms.

Alignvest Management Corporation was formed in 2011 and has raised equity and investment capital from a number of private family offices and institutions. Alignvest Management Corporation's founding partners have committed to invest over $230 million of their personal capital into funds managed by Alignvest Management Corporation, on a fully discretionary basis, with the capital subject to full recyclability. Alignvest Management Corporation believes that this long term, discretionary, and aligned pool of capital provides the firm with a strong and differentiated foundation.

Alignvest Management Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with an additional office in London, UK.

Visit Alignvest Management Corporation at www.alignvest.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Sanjil Shah

Chief Financial Officer and Partner, Alignvest Management Corporation

Chief Financial Officer, Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation

(416) 360-8248 or sshah@alignvest.com