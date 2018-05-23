Origin Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

RUSTON, La., May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) ("Origin"), the financial holding company for Origin Bank, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0325 per share of its common stock. The cash dividend is payable on June 29, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2018.



About Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Origin is a financial holding company for Origin Bank, headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana, which provides a broad range of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients from 41 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

