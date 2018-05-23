SYMANTEC CORP. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Symantec Corp.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal class action securities lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ:SYMC) ("Symantec" or the "Company") between May 20, 2017 and May 10, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



The filed complaint alleges that Symantec and certain of its senior executive officers made false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that:

Symantec's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient;



Symantec's later disclosed "reporting of certain Non-GAAP measures including those that could impact executive compensation programs" would lead to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the SEC, and;



as a result, Symantec's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 10, 2018, Symantec disclosed that the "Audit Committee of the Board of Directors ha[d] commenced an internal investigation in connection with concerns raised by a former employee," and that the Company "ha[d} voluntarily contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission to advise it that an internal investigation is underway."

Additionally, Symantec disclosed that "[t]he Company's financial results and guidance may be subject to change based on the outcome of the Audit Committee investigation," and further, that it was "unlikely that the investigation will be completed in time for the Company to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2018.

Following this news, shares of the Company's stock declined in value by $9.66 per share, or over 33%, to close on May 11, 2018 at $19.52, on extraordinarily high trading volume.

