EURO Ressources : Appointment of the chairman of the board of directors and declaration of dividend

PARIS, France, May 23, 2018: EURO Ressources S.A. ("EURO" or "the Company") (Paris: EUR) reports effective May 23, 2018, the board of directors was re-elected at the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held May 23, 2018. Mr. David Watkins was reappointed as Chairman of the board of directors of EURO by the board of directors.

As well, EURO reports that the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held May 23, 2018 has determined that a dividend in the amount of €0.15 per ordinary share will be paid to the Company's shareholders. The ex-dividend date will be June 12, 2018, the dividend record date will be June 13, 2018, and the dividend payment date will be on June 14, 2018.

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose principal asset is a royalty payable by IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") related to the gold production of the Rosebel gold mine in Suriname (the "Rosebel royalty"). The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD, and it is operated by IAMGOLD. EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. IAMGOLD France S.A.S., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned approximately 89.71% of all issued and outstanding shares of EURO at May 23, 2018.

Additional information relating to EURO Ressources S.A. is available under EURO's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Requests for further information should be addressed to:

Benjamin Little

Directeur-Général

Tel: +1 416 933 4954

Email: blittle@euroressources.net Line Lacroix

Directeur-Général Délégué

Tel: +1 450 677 2056

Email : llacroix@euroressources.net

Attachment