MVE + Partners Ushers in a New Era With Elevation of Executives and Key Leaders From Within

LOS ANGELES and IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MVE + Partners, a leading architectural, design and planning firm, today announced the promotion of three principals from within – Vice President of Architecture Luis Arambula, Director of Architecture Mark Kim, and Director of Design, Los Angeles Sherwin Pineda. Each with nearly two decades of service at MVE + Partners, these veterans mark the new face of leadership at the firm.

The firm also promoted three senior associate partners – Senior Designer Pieter Berger, Senior Project Manager Luis Estrada, and Director of San Jose Studio Terrence Seah. Additionally, MVE elevated seven rising stars to the titles of associate partner and associate.

"MVE is experiencing an exciting period of growth and we have great momentum within the organization," said Matthew McLarand, AIA, president and director of design of MVE + Partners. "Luis, Mark and Sherwin are consummate architectural visionaries and strong, respected leaders within the industry. They'll now bring these invaluable attributes to the executive team and will play a vital role in ushering in a new era for MVE."

Luis Arambula, AIA, NCARB brings to the executive team twenty-five years of experience in the management and delivery of complex commercial architecture. His projects include retail and entertainment, mixed-use, transit-oriented developments, mid-rise and high-rise multifamily residential, student housing, as well as K-12 educational projects. Mr. Arambula's projects have spanned across northern and southern California, Arizona, Texas, and the Middle East. Luis is responsible for leading the technical studio within MVE that specializes in high-density, Type I mixed-use residential and urban infill projects. He currently splits his time between the company's Irvine headquarters and its downtown Los Angeles office.

Mark S. Kim, AIA, LEED AP BD+C has been with MVE + Partners since 1999 serving an integral role on the design, development and production of a variety of different building types. He oversees development of working drawings and coordination of complex projects with a specific emphasis on design development, construction documentation, bidding and construction administration. Kim also serves as a mentor for students involved in the Architectural Guild at the University of Southern California and is currently serving as treasurer on the executive committee and on the board of directors for AIA Orange County (AIAOC). He also serves as the AIAOC coordinator for the state disaster coordinator network and actively trains Safety Assessment Program (SAP) volunteers for the State of California Office of Emergency Services.

Sherwin Pineda, AIA plays a lead role in managing the firm's Los Angeles studio, developing concept and schematic design for a substantial number of the company's high-profile projects. He is instrumental in reviewing the client's program and developing early conceptual designs, plans and 3D visual presentations. An expert in freehand graphic design and modeling, Pineda assists the company with complex modeling and oversees the design of mixed-use and high-rise projects.

The promotions mark a period of exciting growth for MVE, which is also gearing up for the launch of a new office location in San Jose, Calif. Elevated to the role of senior associate partner, Terrence Seah will lead MVE's northern California operations as director of the San Jose studio, joined by Tina Wilson who will spearhead MVE's business development efforts in the region.

"MVE has continually influenced the architectural landscape in the greater northern California region for nearly four decades. The opening of a San Jose studio will allow us to better serve our growing clientele and support our many projects in the Silicon Valley and Bay Area," said McLarand.

Named senior associate partner, Pieter Berger has been with MVE for thirteen years. As a senior designer he will continue to lead the design vision of multifamily, mixed-use, retail and commercial projects in key domestic and international markets. Luis Estrada, AIA was also elevated to senior associate partner. He is a valued and knowledgeable senior project manager and architect, currently serving as the technical lead on several high-rise developments.

In addition to executive promotions, MVE + Partners also advanced seven key team members within the organization, including:

Associate Partner:

Srinivas Vatte, NCARB, project manager

Associate:

Jinfan Chen, project designer

Robert Drury, project designer

Joe L. McClyde, senior planner

Hakop Musayelyan, project lead

Steven Rosier, job captain II

Martin Torres, job captain I

"We are very pleased to acknowledge these remarkable team members who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields. As we transition into the second half of the year with renewed focus and energy, we look forward to carrying on MVE's legacy of exceptional architecture, innovative design, and professional service," continued McLarand.

About MVE + Partners

Founded in 1974, the MVE Group of companies include MVE + Partners and MVE International, offering architecture, planning, interiors and graphic design to clients worldwide. MVE + Partners' mission is to design with passion, collaborate successfully with clients and sustainably enrich the communities they influence. MVE delivers buildings that are exceptional by design. For more information, please visit www.mve-architects.com.

