CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018

NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors who purchased Celgene Corporation ("Celgene") (NASDAQ:CELG) securities between January 12, 2015 and February 27, 2018 .



According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the trials for GED-0301 suffered from fatal design defects, such that GED-0301 had failed to demonstrate meaningful clinical efficacy; (2) the growth of Otezla sales had dramatically slowed during Celgene's third fiscal quarter of 2017; and (3) the clinical and nonclinical pharmacology data in Celgene's new drug application ("NDA") for Ozanimod were insufficient to permit a complete review by the FDA, which resulted in the FDA issuing a refusal to file letter to Celgene regarding the NDA.

If you suffered a loss in Celgene you have until May 29, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/celgene-corporation?wire=3.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com