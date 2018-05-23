PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding

PASCAGOULA, Miss., May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries' (NYSE:HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division announced today that Scott Weldon has been promoted to vice president of supply chain management, effective immediately.



In this role, Weldon will provide leadership to all Ingalls supply chain management functions, including sourcing, procurement, inventory control and material warehousing. He succeeds Lori Harper, who will retire on Aug. 1 after more than 15 years of service at Ingalls.

"Scott is an outstanding professional and has excelled in leadership and performance in his previous roles across the organization," said Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias. "He has dedicated himself to not only serving his department, but to bettering the shipyard as a whole. His team will play a critical role in meeting company commitments to provide materials and services on time and at the best cost."

Weldon joined HII in 1998 and served in various leadership positions across the shipyard. Most recently, he served as chief procurement officer. He was named Instructor of the Year in 2017 for his work as an adjunct professor in technical and occupational mathematics at the Ingalls Apprentice School. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and an MBA from the University of Southern Mississippi.

A photo of Weldon is available at: http://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file?fid=5b05a8552cfac242c16368a7.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs nearly 39,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

Contact:

Bill Glenn

william.glenn@hii-co.com

228-935-1323