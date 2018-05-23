FTI Starts to Accumulate FLASH Coin and Issues Director Stock Options

TORONTO, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Foodtech International Inc. (TSXV:FTI) ("FTI" or the "Company") announces that, the Company has made an initial purchase of 2 million FLASH coin. This initial purchase of 1,967,691 FLASH coin will be used to establish a link between existing barter markets and FLASH coin.



Additionally, in an effort to attract and retain quality board members, on May 18, 2018, the Company issued a total of 700,000 director stock options, each at $0.20 with a three-year expiry of May 18, 2021. All previously outstanding options have been exercised by the date of this release.

Other than mentioned above, there are no material changes with the Company.

For further information, contact: William Hullah, President, FTI at (416) 444-1058.