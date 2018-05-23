Mountain America Credit Union Honored Among Idaho's "Best Places to Work" for Six Years Running

BOISE, Idaho, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union earned honors among the top ten "Best Places to Work in Idaho" for 2018. This year, Mountain America ranked third in the Large Employer category. The ranking is determined by the results of an employee satisfaction survey conducted by POPULUS®, a marketing and research firm.



Mountain America representatives accepting the Best Places to Work in Idaho award at the Boise Centre in April 2018.





"Idaho is a great place to live, with a high quality of life and a growing, thriving economy," said Sterling Nielsen, chief executive officer of Mountain America. "Mountain America is proud that our employees consider us a top workplace in the state."

Mountain America currently has 13 Idaho branches, with more than 100 employees.

The Best Places to Work in Idaho is a community of organizations working together to identify, recognize and inform Idaho employers about Idaho's best employment practices, using a data-driven process. This community is composed of Idaho universities, chambers of commerce, Idaho chapters of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), and is organized by POPULUS.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 750,000 members and $7.5 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 90 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com.

