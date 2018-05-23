EY Announces Eric M. Elfman of Onit Entrepreneur of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area

HOUSTON, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EY today announced that Eric M. Elfman of Onit is a finalist for the Entrepreneur of The Year® 2018 Award in the Gulf Coast Area. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Eric was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 14, 2018, at the Marriott Marquis Houston.



"Being an Entrepreneur of the Year regional finalist is a distinct honor for me and a tribute to our dedication and hard work at Onit," said Eric M. Elfman. "It's highly energizing for all of our team members here and abroad, and the recognition couldn't come at a better time in our company's growth trajectory."

A previous winner in 2002, Eric was named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in the emerging technology category when he was the CEO of Datacert (now Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions).

Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17, 2018. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Entrepreneur of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About Onit

Onit is the leading provider of Enterprise Legal Management (ELM) solutions for the 21st century. Brought to you by the same team that created Spend Management a generation ago, Onit is transforming the way legal departments drive operational and process improvements. By focusing on process, Onit's solutions help customers drive tremendous gains in efficiency, accelerate transaction velocity and reduce costs. For more information, visit www.onit.com or contact 1-800-281-1330.