Route1 Announces Q1 2018 Financial Results Notification

TORONTO, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF) (TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), a leading technology solutions innovator dedicated to delivering secure data protection technologies and mobility solutions for government and the enterprise sector, today announced that it will report its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2018 before the markets open on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. The Company will also hold a conference call and web cast to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 4 p.m. eastern.



Participants should dial Toll-Free: 1-800-263-0877 or Toll/International: 1-646-828-8143 at least 10 minutes prior to the conference, pass code 7132615. For those unable to attend the call, a replay will be available on May 29, 2018 after 7 p.m. at Toll-Free 1-844-512-2921 or Toll/International 1-412-317-6671, pass code 7132615 until 11:59 am on June 12, 2018.

The webcast will be presented live at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129861.

