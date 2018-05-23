UNCLE Credit Union Names Ted Huntington to Drive Brand Engagement and Accelerated Growth as VP of Marketing

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union, a full-service financial cooperative serving four counties in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, is proud to announce and welcome Ted Huntington as Vice President of Marketing. The addition of this key leadership position is the first executive hire since the credit union expanded its branch network with two strategic mergers in January and March of 2018. Huntington will oversee both the marketing and business development teams in creating and executing strategies to deepen member engagement, enhance brand loyalty, build market awareness and grow membership.



Ted Huntington, Vice President of Marketing for UNCLE Credit Union





"Not only is Ted an accomplished and innovative marketer, but he also brings considerable talent for team building and an entrepreneurial vision to the department," said UNCLE Credit Union President and CEO Harold Roundtree. "This is an invaluable combination to steer the Marketing Division on its course as a team increasingly instrumental in driving revenue, profitability and sustainable growth."

A marketing executive with more than 25 years of experience, Huntington joins UNCLE after having served as Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for AltaOne Federal Credit Union from 2013 to 2018. Prior to this role, he managed his own consulting practice for eight years, with clients including such entities as Infinity Insurance, Mercury Insurance, YellowBot, American Agents Alliance Insurance Association and many others. In his capacity as a consultant, Huntington had an integral role in building powerful brands and integrated marketing communications programs contributing to record organizational growth. He has also served as AVP/Director of Advertising for Mercury Insurance and Senior Vice President for Professional Insurance Agents (PIA).

Huntington holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from SUNY Oneonta and did graduate work at California State University, Northridge.

About UNCLE Credit Union

Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is an over $433 million, full-service financial institution serving more than 26,500 members. The organization offers the benefits of credit union membership and a full array of financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. UNCLE has financial centers in Pleasanton, Livermore, Tracy and Stockton, along with an additional 5,000 branches and nearly 30,000 ATMs available through participation in the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. Members can also access a wide spectrum of online and mobile banking services. UNCLE Credit Union is renowned for its community involvement, professional and personalized service and unwavering commitment to helping members achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org.

