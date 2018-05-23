CPS Technologies Corp. Announces Sales and Marketing Team Expansion

NORTON, Mass., May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH), the world leader in combining metals and ceramics to improve performance and reliability in a variety of electrical system applications, is pleased to announce the addition of Gregg Weatherman as a Senior Account Executive and Colleen MacDonald as a Sales Administrative Assistant along with the promotion of Mark Wade to Marketing Communications Specialist.



According to Cheryl Oliveira, CPS Technologies VP of Sales: "Gregg is a charismatic and tenacious sales executive with over 35 years of multi-industry and multi-structured sales experience. His background includes military and defense industries for the hybrid microelectronic and semiconductor customers. His passion for building personal relationships coupled with his ability to decisively address and resolve challenges has brought increases in sales revenue year over year. Gregg's multi-faceted service approach in working with program, design, production and procurement provides the highest level of service and success for both the factory and customer.

"Mark Wade joined CPS in 2015 and was recently promoted to the position of Marketing Communications Specialist. Mark came to CPS with many years of customer service and sales and marketing experience. Through a greater understanding of CPS products, Mark has increased business with many of our customers.

"Colleen MacDonald joined CPS in April of 2018. She brings with her a reputation as a top-notch customer service professional with many years of experience. She is a great addition to the sales team."

Added CPS Technologies Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Tom Breen, "CPS has identified significant growth opportunities in each of our major product lines. These organizational enhancements best position us to capture these opportunities and continue the strong market penetration and sales growth we have already reported. Greg, Mark and Colleen are key organizational investments that will further strengthen our sales performance in 2018 and beyond."

CPS is a global leader in producing metal-matrix composite components used to improve the reliability and performance of various electrical systems. CPS products are used in motor controllers for hybrid and electric vehicles, high-speed trains, subway cars and wind turbines, as well as heat spreaders in internet switches, routers and high-performance microprocessors. CPS HybridTech Armor® products are also used to defeat the most advanced threats to ground, airborne and naval platforms.

