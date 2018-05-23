Dorrough Music "Jumps Back" in The Game with Renewed NFL Merch Contract, and The Keys To The City

Dallas, TX, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinum Recording Artist Dorrough Music receives the keys to the city of Dallas for his philanthropic work and community involvement.

Mike Rawlings, The Mayor of Dallas recognizes Dorrough Music for his philanthropic work and community involvement with his own "Dorrough Day" and keys to the city.



The Cowboys and Dorrough contractually agreed to a merchandise collaboration deal last season, a rare team-up between a hip hop artist and a sports team.





With the keys to the city of Dallas in hand, and a renewed merchandise deal with the Dallas Cowboys, Dorrough Music is continuing to make his mark in 2018.

Due to his philanthropic efforts, Dorwin Demarcus Dorrough, otherwise known as Dorrough Music, was awarded the key to the city by Mayor Mike Rawlings declaring July 28 as "Dorrough Day" in Dallas, Texas.

The Dallas native and Lancaster High School graduate is planning to host a charity event every year starting on July 28 to further give back to the community.

Dorrough has also inked a deal with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys and Dorrough contractually agreed to a merchandise collaboration deal last season, a rare team-up between a hip hop artist and a sports team. So far they have released a hat and shirt collection that is sold on the official Dallas Cowboys websites. According to a release on said website:

"The Cowboys are the first NFL team to venture into this collaboration, and it is only the third time a major sports team and music act have come together for merchandise purposes."

On May 17th Dorrough released a 14-track project titled "The Jump Back", which is receiving really good feedback regionally in Dallas and spreading nationally. You can listen and stream The Jump Back here on Spotify.

Dorrough will always be remembered for his Triple Platinum single "Ice Cream Paint Job" from his self titled debut album, and his single "Walk That Walk," which reached 28 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and 12 on the Hot Rap Tracks chart.

Since his debut in 2008, Dorrough has dropped numerous songs and collaborations with artists including, but not limited to, Boosie, Wiz Khalifa, Yo Gotti, Diddy, 2 Chainz, French Montana, E-40, Waka Flocka, and Chamillionaire.

Be sure to follow and connect with Dorrough Music on social media and his official website for updates on Dorrough Day.

