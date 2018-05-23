IVECO BUS wins new contract to supply 150 natural gas buses for a cleaner Paris

Parisian transport operator, RATP (Régie Autonome des Trasports Parisiens) has awarded IVECO BUS a tender to deliver 150 Urbanway Natural Power buses from 2019 as part of the French city's BUS 2025 plan to replace its entire fleet with non-polluting vehicles.

London, May 23, 2018

IVECO BUS, a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has won a contract to supply RATP (the state-owned Parisian public transport operator) with its 18-metre articulated buses, designed to run on compressed natural gas or biomethane. This contract follows that of 2014 for some 1,000 buses, and is testament to the validity of the IVECO BUS solution for sustainable mobility.

IVECO BUS is the European leader in natural gas powered buses with some 6,000 in operation to date. The buses, manufactured at IVECO BUS's plant in Annonay, France, are environmentally friendly, cost efficient and are powered by the state-of-the-art natural gas Cursor 8 NP engine manufactured by CNH Industrial's powertrain business, FPT Industrial, at its Bourbon-Lancy site in France. More than 1,000 Cursor 8 NP engines are manufactured here annually for use in transport and industry throughout the world.

The Urbanway buses can run on biomethane, produced from waste, which guarantees a neutral carbon footprint and simultaneously offers a wealth of other environmental benefits - improved air quality, noise reduction and more efficient waste management - to public transport authorities and major cities in the fight to provide a cleaner urban landscape.

IVECO BUS, through its Research and Development center in Vénissieux, France, and RATP are committed to working on solving some of the key environmental issues facing urban areas.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:

bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall

Corporate Communications Manager

CNH Industrial

Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338

E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com

www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachments