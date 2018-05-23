Media Advisory - Conservative Candidate's Refusal to Attend Health Care Debate: London Health Coalition
LONDON, Ontario, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health care is polling as a top issue for voters as the June 7 provincial election draws near. But despite the fact that all the other major party candidates in London North Centre are joining in a public debate on health care issues, the Conservative Party candidate has refused to attend. This follows numerous Conservative candidates who have refused to join public debates and all candidates' meetings in recent weeks. The London Health Coalition will hold a press conference on this issue today.
|When:
|Today, May 23 at 11 a.m.
|Where:
|Outside 251 Dundas St. at entrance to Citi Plaza Mall, downtown London.
|Who:
|Jeff Hanks, RN, co-chair London Health Coalition and Peter Bergmanis, co-chair,
London Health Coalition.
|
For more information: Jeff Hanks 226-448-3067 (cell).