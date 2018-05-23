Media Advisory: Ottawa Health Coalition Hosts Candidates Debate on Health Care Issues

OTTAWA, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overcrowded, underfunded hospitals; long-term care wait lists now at 34,000 – our health care system needs reinvestment and capacity restored to meet the community's needs for care. We will ask Ottawa candidates how their party will address these urgent concerns and others.



Where: PSAC Building, 233 Gilmour St, 1st Floor (JK Wyllie Boardroom) When: Wednesday, May 23rd 7PM What: Candidates Debate on Public Health Care in Ontario

Confirmed Candidates:



Yasir Naqvi, Liberal Party Candidate, Ottawa Centre

Joel Harden, NDP Candidate, Ottawa Centre

Stuart Ryan, Communist Party Candidate, Ottawa Centre

Les Schram, Green Party Candidate, Ottawa South

Mark Snow, Libertarian Party Candidate, Nepean

To date, after several calls and e-mails to party headquarters and individual local candidates, we do not have a Progressive Conservative Party Candidate attending this debate.

For more information: contact Al Dupuis, co-chair, Ottawa Health Coalition, 613-808-7710

Ontario Health Coalition

The Ottawa Health Coalition is a member of the OHC, a non-partisan public interest group and the largest and broadest on health care in Ontario, representing ½ million people. The OHC represents family and patient groups; the major seniors' groups in Ontario; public interest advocates; careworkers, health professionals, nurses and their unions; doctors who support public medicare; non-profit organizations; equity, cultural and anti-poverty groups; municipalities; local businesses and others.‎ The OHC works to safeguard and improve public health care for all under the principles of equity and compassion that are embodied in the Canada Health Act.

