Young Jewish Presidents to Host CEO Growth and Innovation Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 23, 2018
NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Jewish Presidents (YJP) announced their upcoming event, the CEO Growth and Innovation Conference this May 30-31st, 2018 in New York City.

The two day event will bring together CEOs, presidents, founders and chairmen from industry leading companies all over the world including the United States, Canada and Israel. The conference will feature executive speakers from both public and private companies including Steelcase, Carvel, Young & Rubicam and Cimarex.

Speakers for the event include:

  1. Benson Smith, Chairman, Teleflex         
  2. David Sable, Global CEO, Young & Rubicam  
  3. Bill Lovette, CEO & President, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation                 
  4. Jim Keane, CEO & President, Steelcase
  5. Thomas Jorden, CEO, Cimarex Energy 
  6. Elliot Portnoy, Global CEO, Dentons
  7. Jack Martin, Global Chairman & CEO, Hill+Knowlton Strategies
  8. Uri Levin, CEO, IDB Bank
  9. Luke Schoenfelder, CEO & Founder, Latch
  10. Mark Turner, CEO & President, WSFS Bank
  11. J.Paul Haynes, President & COO, eSentire Inc
  12. Charles Weinstein, CEO, EisnerAmper LLC                 
  13. Stan Jewell, CEO & President, Renfro Corporation     
  14. Chris Walters, CEO, Encompass Digital Media
  15. Arnab Gupta, Chairman, Opera Solutions
  16. Bill Hagaman, CEO & Managing Partner, WithumSmith+Brown
  17. Frederic Trinel, Co-CEO & Co-Founder, EcoVadis/CyberVadis        
  18. Lauren Bailey, CEO & Co-Founder, Upward Projects 
  19. Andy Goldberg, CEO & President, Publishers Clearing House        
  20. Aditya Satsangi, CEO, Entegrio/NPEV
  21. Edward Baumstein, CEO & Founder, SolomonEdwardsGroup                                             
  22. Jeff Snyder, Chief Inspiration Officer, Inspira Marketing Group        
  23. Martin Parent, President, Aliments ULTIMA Foods Inc.           
  24. Alan Pollard, CEO & President, Vitality Group              
  25. Avner Mendelson, CEO & President, Bank Leumi USA         
  26. Alan Annex, Chairman, Greenberg Traurig       
  27. John Thomas, CEO & President,  Physicians Realty Trust    
  28. Matthew Rosen, CEO & Founder, Fusion         
  29. Katherine Kostereva, CEO & Managing Partner, bpm'online
  30. Justin Rosenberg, CEO, Honeygrow
  31. Dahai Guo, CEO, PuraCap Pharmaceutical & Epic Pharma 
  32. Brad Horowitz, CEO, Elite Marketing Group      
  33. Dan Schneider, CEO & Founder, SIB Fixed Cost Reduction LLC    
  34. Jeffrey Erb, President, Healix       
  35. Harley Lippman, CEO & Founder, Genesis10   
  36. Kevin Jones, CEO, MV Transportation   
  37. Marc Bodner, President, L&R Distributors         
  38. Gad Tobaly, President, GTL International          
  39. Andrew Stern, CEO, Sungard Availability Services     
  40. Myles Peacock, CEO, CreativeDrive
  41. Ronald Kasner, President & COO, ICIMS
  42. Rodrigo Barbosa, CEO & President, Aura Minerals
  43. Ted Lerman, CEO, Steel Warehouse
  44. Bill Sandbrook, CEO, President, & Vice Chairman, U.S. Concrete, Inc.
  45. Robert Jakobi, CEO & Founder, BOU Brands
  46. Michael Bassik, CEO, Yes and Company
  47. Geoffrey Cook, CEO, The Meet Group
  48. Anthony Graziano, CEO & Chairman, Integra Realty Resources
  49. Scott Rosen, CEO, Visible Alpha
  50. David Goldin, CEO & President, Capify
  51. Steve Busby, CEO, Greenwich Associates
  52. Sachin Gupta, CEO & President, IKS Health
  53. Edward Daniel, CEO, Metropolitan Healthcare Services, Inc.
  54. Toni Pergolin, CEO, Bancroft
  55. David Levy, CEO, EHE

Topics that will be discussed at the conference include:

  • "Seeing Around the Corner": what is out there that might disrupt your business, cause your business to fail unexpectedly. How can you be proactive vs. reactive? Do you have a process in place?
  • Growth and Expansion: how to manage and create growth, both in thriving and declining climates? How to scale without losing quality?
  • Lessons Learned: a discussion of great successes and terrible failures
  • Emerging Technologies in Your Industry: impacts on your business. Will it disrupt your industry? How? How can you harness technology to your greatest advantage? Utilizing technology to create jobs, not to destroy them?
  • Raising Capital for Your Business: methods and success stories + Mergers & Acquisitions vs. Organic Growth
  • Managing a Profitable Business: top line vs. bottom line growth. Innovation and procedures to cut costs without sacrificing quality and service.
  • Media and Corporate Image - how to position and brand your business? how to build and maintain your image in the age of social media and influencer marketing?
  • Going from Private to Public -  IPOs, boards and managing the transition.
  • The millennials have come of age. What do millennials desire as a consumer and employee? How can CEOs enhance innovation and ambition in the millennial era?
  • The economy has been in low gear for years. What strategies can CEOs use to create long-term value in a low-growth world?

"We are honored to be hosting an expansive group of impressive men and women from a variety of industries and backgrounds at our upcoming conference," says Rebekah Edelstein, Director of YJP's CEO Network. "Our CEO Network conferences help create meaningful, productive business connections between our speakers and attendees in a unique, highly curated, peer-to-peer environment."

More information about the May CEO Growth and Innovation Conference can be found here.

About Young Jewish Professionals (YJP): The YJP Organization is the world's largest community of business leaders, executives, and investors to teach, mentor, and invest in the new generation of Jewish business leaders. Our community of leaders, executives, and professionals are dedicated to combining their efforts to make the world a better place through Goodness & Kindness.

Contact: Brooke Fallek
Associate Event Planner - CEO Network
Young Jewish Professionals
Direct: 646-202-1685 ext. 6
brooke@yjpnewyork.com

