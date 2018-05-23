Young Jewish Presidents to Host CEO Growth and Innovation Conference

NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Jewish Presidents (YJP) announced their upcoming event, the CEO Growth and Innovation Conference this May 30-31st, 2018 in New York City.



The two day event will bring together CEOs, presidents, founders and chairmen from industry leading companies all over the world including the United States, Canada and Israel. The conference will feature executive speakers from both public and private companies including Steelcase, Carvel, Young & Rubicam and Cimarex.

Speakers for the event include:

Benson Smith, Chairman, Teleflex David Sable, Global CEO, Young & Rubicam Bill Lovette, CEO & President, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Jim Keane, CEO & President, Steelcase Thomas Jorden, CEO, Cimarex Energy Elliot Portnoy, Global CEO, Dentons Jack Martin, Global Chairman & CEO, Hill+Knowlton Strategies Uri Levin, CEO, IDB Bank Luke Schoenfelder, CEO & Founder, Latch Mark Turner, CEO & President, WSFS Bank J.Paul Haynes, President & COO, eSentire Inc Charles Weinstein, CEO, EisnerAmper LLC Stan Jewell, CEO & President, Renfro Corporation Chris Walters, CEO, Encompass Digital Media Arnab Gupta, Chairman, Opera Solutions Bill Hagaman, CEO & Managing Partner, WithumSmith+Brown Frederic Trinel, Co-CEO & Co-Founder, EcoVadis/CyberVadis Lauren Bailey, CEO & Co-Founder, Upward Projects Andy Goldberg, CEO & President, Publishers Clearing House Aditya Satsangi, CEO, Entegrio/NPEV Edward Baumstein, CEO & Founder, SolomonEdwardsGroup Jeff Snyder, Chief Inspiration Officer, Inspira Marketing Group Martin Parent, President, Aliments ULTIMA Foods Inc. Alan Pollard, CEO & President, Vitality Group Avner Mendelson, CEO & President, Bank Leumi USA Alan Annex, Chairman, Greenberg Traurig John Thomas, CEO & President, Physicians Realty Trust Matthew Rosen, CEO & Founder, Fusion Katherine Kostereva, CEO & Managing Partner, bpm'online Justin Rosenberg, CEO, Honeygrow Dahai Guo, CEO, PuraCap Pharmaceutical & Epic Pharma Brad Horowitz, CEO, Elite Marketing Group Dan Schneider, CEO & Founder, SIB Fixed Cost Reduction LLC Jeffrey Erb, President, Healix Harley Lippman, CEO & Founder, Genesis10 Kevin Jones, CEO, MV Transportation Marc Bodner, President, L&R Distributors Gad Tobaly, President, GTL International Andrew Stern, CEO, Sungard Availability Services Myles Peacock, CEO, CreativeDrive Ronald Kasner, President & COO, ICIMS Rodrigo Barbosa, CEO & President, Aura Minerals Ted Lerman, CEO, Steel Warehouse Bill Sandbrook, CEO, President, & Vice Chairman, U.S. Concrete, Inc. Robert Jakobi, CEO & Founder, BOU Brands Michael Bassik, CEO, Yes and Company Geoffrey Cook, CEO, The Meet Group Anthony Graziano, CEO & Chairman, Integra Realty Resources Scott Rosen, CEO, Visible Alpha David Goldin, CEO & President, Capify Steve Busby, CEO, Greenwich Associates Sachin Gupta, CEO & President, IKS Health Edward Daniel, CEO, Metropolitan Healthcare Services, Inc. Toni Pergolin, CEO, Bancroft David Levy, CEO, EHE

Topics that will be discussed at the conference include:

"Seeing Around the Corner": what is out there that might disrupt your business, cause your business to fail unexpectedly. How can you be proactive vs. reactive? Do you have a process in place?

Growth and Expansion: how to manage and create growth, both in thriving and declining climates? How to scale without losing quality?

Lessons Learned: a discussion of great successes and terrible failures

Emerging Technologies in Your Industry: impacts on your business. Will it disrupt your industry? How? How can you harness technology to your greatest advantage? Utilizing technology to create jobs, not to destroy them?

Raising Capital for Your Business: methods and success stories + Mergers & Acquisitions vs. Organic Growth

Managing a Profitable Business: top line vs. bottom line growth. Innovation and procedures to cut costs without sacrificing quality and service.

Media and Corporate Image - how to position and brand your business? how to build and maintain your image in the age of social media and influencer marketing?

Going from Private to Public - IPOs, boards and managing the transition.

The millennials have come of age. What do millennials desire as a consumer and employee? How can CEOs enhance innovation and ambition in the millennial era?

The economy has been in low gear for years. What strategies can CEOs use to create long-term value in a low-growth world?

"We are honored to be hosting an expansive group of impressive men and women from a variety of industries and backgrounds at our upcoming conference," says Rebekah Edelstein, Director of YJP's CEO Network. "Our CEO Network conferences help create meaningful, productive business connections between our speakers and attendees in a unique, highly curated, peer-to-peer environment."

More information about the May CEO Growth and Innovation Conference can be found here.

About Young Jewish Professionals (YJP): The YJP Organization is the world's largest community of business leaders, executives, and investors to teach, mentor, and invest in the new generation of Jewish business leaders. Our community of leaders, executives, and professionals are dedicated to combining their efforts to make the world a better place through Goodness & Kindness.

