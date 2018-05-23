Call for Speakers Now Open for 2018 Megaputer Analytics Conference

Megaputer Intelligence is now accepting speaker proposals for its annual analytics conference hosted in Bloomington, IN. The conference features sessions on applied research and solutions using data and text analytics for multiple industries.



BLOOMINGTON, Ind., May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Megaputer Intelligence announced its "Call for Speakers" for the 2018 Megaputer Analytics Conference, taking place November 7-8, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana.

The annual conference empowers practitioners to learn from leading researchers, consultants, professional users of domain-specific solutions, and visionaries within the field of analytics. Sessions will cover recent technological advances in data analytics, new techniques and applications of text analysis, and intelligent solutions developed for addressing frequent business challenges. Speakers will share success stories, strategies, industry practices, case studies, lessons learned, and trending technologies related to enterprise data and text analytics.

Speaker proposals should cover one of the following topics:

Case Studies for Analytics in Different Industries (Insurance, Finance, Pharma, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Marketing, Hospitality, Retail, Fast Food, etc.)

Analytics for Everyday Business (Techniques for incorporating analytics into decision-making processes involving non-technical users: business intelligence, visualizations, incorporation to existing workflow, etc.)

Challenges in Analytics (Challenges encountered when implementing analytic solutions and business problems needing to be addressed through the use of analytics)

Emerging Technologies in Analytics (New technologies in advanced data and text analysis that help organizations become more efficient in solving their business tasks)

Organizational Acceptance of Analytics (Typical organizational hurdles for deploying analytical solutions and successful strategies for overcoming them)

The deadline for submissions is July 30th, 2017. Presentations should be approximately 30 minutes in length. Please submit proposals using the speaker application form found on the conference website or email a detailed proposal to marketing@megaputer.com. A limited number of speakers will be accepted. Vendor promotional pitches will not be accepted.

The 2018 Megaputer Analytics Conference will facilitate knowledge exchange among 100+ professionals from top enterprises.

About Megaputer Intelligence

Megaputer Intelligence (www.megaputer.com) is a leading provider of data and text mining software and custom analytical solutions for various application domains. Megaputer analytical tools enable customers worldwide to make informed data-driven decisions.

Megaputer is a registered trademark of Megaputer Intelligence Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information: Brian Howard bhoward@megaputer.com (812) 330-0110 www.megaputer.com