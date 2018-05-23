Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
The following primary insiders have on the 24th of May 2018 acquired shares in Equinor ASA ((OSE: EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) at a share price of NOK 215.96 in connection with the company's long-term incentive programme.
The long-term incentive programme is a fixed, monetary compensation calculated as a portion of the participant's base salary; ranging from 20-30 per cent depending on the individual's position. On behalf of the participant, the company acquires shares to the net annual amount. The grant is subject to a three-year lock-in period.
Number of acquired shares and their new total shareholding is listed in the table attached to this announcement. The trade has been made through DNB Markets.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment