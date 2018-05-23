Sun Pacific Holding Corp Expands Patent Portfolio with the Filing of 3 Additional Applications building upon its Solar Panel Portfolio

MANALAPAN, N.J., May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp (OTCQB:SNPW) announced today it has filed three (3) additional applications for patent, expanding the Company's growing patent application portfolio on various innovations relating to improved photovoltaic (PV) solar power panel constructions, proprietary methods of manufacture, and production line systems to be used during the planned manufacture of solar power in high volume production environments.



The additional applications build upon the Company's recently announced Patent Pending Non-Glass Solar Panel that is lighter and less expensive than conventional glass panels, a Solar Panel that can be used in various applications that requires a durable and inexpensive solution including one that can be utilized in the Company's next generation Solar Powered Bus Shelters. The additional patent applications provide protections to safeguard the Company's ability to scale the production of solar panels for either internal use and or licensing opportunities for other manufacturers.

Nicholas B. Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, "Sun Pacific is pleased with how we are positioning and building our patents, processes, and plans in developing our various solar initiatives. We believe that we will be able to utilize and monetize our developing intellectual property portfolio through several opportunities including initially in our next generation Solar Powered Bus Shelters that we will be deploying through long term contracts in various states currently under contract in Rhode Island, New Jersey and Florida beginning in the third quarter of 2018. We believe that as we demonstrate the benefits of our solar technologies, we will be able to drive growth across multiple municipalities that showcase the benefits of the convergence of solar and outdoor structures augmented by web connectivity and the migration from print advertising to online digital advertising."

About Sun Pacific Holding Corp.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp (OTCQB:SNPW) is a green energy company specializing in solar and waste to energy technologies. With a focus on deploying its subject matter expertise and experience in green energy solutions, Sun Pacific is building a Company that designs, develops, builds, and manages advanced green technologies that support renewable energy solutions. Sun Pacific operates several subsidiaries including Sun Pacific Power Corp, Street Smart Outdoor Corp, Bella Electrical LLC, National Mechanical Corp, and Sun Pacific Security Corp. Sun Pacific's next generation solar power bus shelters and energy efficient lighting solutions offer customers turnkey systems that reduce the total costs of ownership while being environmentally friendly. The company is headquartered out of Manalapan, NJ. For more information, visit www.sunpacificholding.com.

