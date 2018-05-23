SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018

ACTON, Mass., May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiscreen innovator SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce its fiscal 2019 first quarter results on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 after the market close and will host a conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 p.m. ET that day. The Company's press release will be posted on the investor relations section of its web site.



Conference call and webcast information:

Telephone: 877-407-8037 (U.S.) and 201-689-8037 (international)

Live webcast: www.schange.com/IR

The webcast replay will be archived on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.schange.com/IR.

About SeaChange International

Enabling our customers to deliver billions of premium video streams across a matrix of pay-TV and OTT platforms, SeaChange (NASDAQ:SEAC) empowers service providers, broadcasters, content owners and brand advertisers to entertain audiences, engage consumers and expand business opportunities. As an Emmy winning organization with nearly 25 years of experience, we give media businesses the content management, delivery and monetization capabilities they need to craft an individualized branded experience for every viewer that sets the pace for quality and value worldwide. For more information, please visit www.schange.com.

