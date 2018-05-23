Market Overview

Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Third Quarter Results on June 20, 2018

Globe Newswire  
May 23, 2018
BOISE, Idaho, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) today announced that it will hold its fiscal third quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. MDT. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investor Relations website at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for approximately one year after the call.

About Micron
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron®, Crucial® and Ballistix® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash and 3D XPoint™ memory, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by nearly 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like cloud, data center, networking and mobile. Our common stock is traded on the NASDAQ under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit www.micron.com.

The Micron logo and Micron symbol are trademarks of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Shanye Hudson	
Investor Relations	
shudson@micron.com
(208) 492-1205	

David Oro
Media Relations
davidoro@micron.com 
(707) 558-8585

