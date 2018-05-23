Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) today reported that on May 22, 2018, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Class A Common Stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., payable on June 18, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 8, 2018.



