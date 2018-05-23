Fox Factory Holding Corp. to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) ("FOX" or the "Company") today announced management will present at the following upcoming investor events:



On Wednesday, June 6, 2018, the Company will present at the Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at 11:25 a.m. ET in New York, NY.





On Wednesday, June 13, 2018, the Company will present at the William Blair 38th Annual Growth Stock Conference at 2:00 p.m. CT (3:00 p.m. ET) in Chicago, IL.

The presentations will be broadcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.ridefox.com.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Headquartered in Scotts Valley, CA, FOX designs and manufactures high-performance ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, side-by-side vehicles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles. For more than three decades, FOX's team of enthusiasts and professional athletes has been improving vehicle performance through a unique commitment to redefining ride dynamics.

FOX is a registered trademark of Fox Factory, Inc. NASDAQ Global Select Market is a registered trademark of The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contact

ICR

Katie Turner

646-277-1228

Katie.Turner@icrinc.com