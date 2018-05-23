Avante Logixx Inc. Announces $7.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Common Shares

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States



TORONTO, May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV:XX) ("Avante" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp.(collectively the "Underwriters") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase from the treasury, on a bought deal basis, 18,750,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Share (the "Issue Price"), for gross proceeds to the Company of $7.5 million (the "Offering").

In addition, the Company has granted the Underwriters an option ("Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Shares of the Offering at the Issue Price, exercisable at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering, for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on June 12, 2018 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and any applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The Shares to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in each of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and may be offered in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws, and certain other jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV:XX) is a Toronto based provider of high end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Craig Campbell

CEO

(416) 923-6984

craig@avantelogixx.com

