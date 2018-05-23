Repligen to Present at Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a global bioprocessing company focused on the development and commercialization of highly innovative technologies to improve biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes, today announced that Jon K. Snodgres, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference. The conference will take place on June 5-8 in New York City, and the Repligen presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 6 at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Repligen's website, and will be archived for a period of time following the live event.



Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a global bioprocessing company that develops and commercializes highly innovative products that deliver cost and process efficiencies to biological drug manufacturers worldwide. Our portfolio includes Protein products (Protein A affinity ligands, cell culture growth factors), Chromatography products (OPUS® pre-packed columns, chromatography resins, ELISA kits) and Filtration products (including XCell™ ATF systems, TangenX™ Sius™ flat sheet TFF cassettes, and Spectrum KrosFlo™ hollow fiber TFF cartridges and systems). The Protein A ligands and growth factors that we produce are key components of Protein A affinity resins and cell culture media, respectively. Protein A affinity resins are the industry standard for downstream separation and purification of monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. Growth factors are used in upstream processes to accelerate cell growth and productivity. Our innovative line of OPUS® chromatography columns, used in downstream processes for bench- through commercial-scale purification needs, are delivered pre-packed to our customers with their choice of resin and to their bed height preferences. Our XCell™ ATF Systems, available in stainless steel and single-use configurations, continuously eliminate waste from a bioreactor to concentrate cells and significantly increase productivity in upstream processes. Single-use SIUS™ TFF cassettes and hardware are used for biologic drug concentration in downstream filtration processes, and Spectrum KrosFlo™ TFF cartridges and systems are used in both upstream and downstream filtration processes. Repligen's corporate headquarters are in Waltham, MA (USA), with additional administrative and manufacturing operations in Shrewsbury, MA, Rancho Dominguez, CA, Lund, Sweden and Ravensburg, Germany.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, statements identified by words like "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "seek," or "could" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

