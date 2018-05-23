T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at Deutsche Telekom's Capital Markets Day in Bonn, Germany

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Sievert (President & COO) and Neville Ray (EVP & CTO) of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will present and provide a business update at 9:00 a.m. CEST (3:00 a.m. EDT) on Friday, May 25, 2018 at the Deutsche Telekom Capital Markets Day (CMD) in Bonn, Germany.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and on the Deutsche Telekom Investor Relations CMD website, www.telekom.com/cmd18 on Friday, May 25, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. CEST (3:00 a.m. EDT). An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

The slide deck will be available by accessing the above website links on Friday, May 25, 2018 approximately five minutes before the start of the presentation.

To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website, http://investor.t-mobile.com, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 74.0 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

T-Mobile US, Inc. Investor Relations:

Nils Paellmann, 212-358-3210

Vice President, Investor Relations

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

http://investor.t-mobile.com