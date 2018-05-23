DHT Holdings, Inc. announces an adjustment to the conversion price of its 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2019



HAMILTON, BERMUDA, May 23, 2018 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) ("DHT") announced that, in connection with the cumulative effect of the previously announced (i) cash dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock paid on February 28, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 20, 2018 and (ii) cash dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock to be paid on May 30, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 21, 2018, the Conversion Price of the Company's 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2019 (the "Notes") was adjusted, effective May 18, 2018. The Conversion Price was adjusted from $6.3282 per share to $6.2599, which represents a Conversion Rate of approximately 159.7470 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes. A detailed calculation of the adjustment to the Conversion Price can be found in the "Investor Relations" section of our website www.dhtankers.com.

About DHT Holdings, Inc.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company operating a fleet of crude oil tankers in the VLCC and Aframax segments. We operate through our wholly owned management companies in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. For further information: www.dhtankers.com.

