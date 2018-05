Lysaker, 23 May 2018

Dividend amount: USD 0.08 per share

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: 28 May 2018

Ex-date: 29 May 2018

Record date: 30 May 2018

Payment date: on or about 7 June 2018

Date of approval: 22 May 2018

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.