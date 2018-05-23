ThromboGenics to present a preclinical overview of its two most advanced diabetic eye disease clinical candidates, THR-317 and THR-149, at EASDec 2018

Press release

Leuven, Belgium, 23 May 2018 - ThromboGenics NV (Euronext Brussels: THR), a biotechnology company developing novel medicines for diabetic eye disease, announces that its CSO Jean Feyen, PhD, and Senior Scientist Tine Van Bergen, PhD, will present at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes Eye Complications Study Group (EASDec) Annual Meeting 2018, which takes place from the 24-26 May in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The presentations will provide an overview of the extensive preclinical evidence supporting the potential benefits of its two promising pipeline candidates THR-317, a humanized monoclonal antibody neutralizing placental growth factor (PIGF), and THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, in the treatment of diabetic macula edema (DME).

Dr Jean Feyen, will present on THR-317, currently in a Phase 2 study in combination with anti-VEGF ranibizumab for the treatment of DME. In pre-clinical models, anti-PlGF has shown to reduce DME disease hallmarks; it has demonstrated anti-angiogenic properties as well as potential additional benefits compared to VEGF inhibitors (current standard of care), including anti-inflammation.

Dr Tine Van Bergen will present on THR-149, which is on track to enter Phase 1 clinical studies for the treatment of DME. Preclinical studies have demonstrated the potency and efficacy of bicyclic peptide inhibitors of PKal, such as THR-149, via a VEGF-independent pathway.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Presenter: Jean Feyen

Title: Neutralization of placental growth factor reduces retinal inflammation in diabetic animal models

Date: Saturday 26 May 2018

Time: 12.14

Location: Riddel Hall, Centre for Experimental Medicine, Queen's University Belfast

Presenter: Tine Van Bergen

Title: Targeting plasma kallikrein with a novel bicyclic peptide inhibitor reduces retinal leakage in a diabetic rat model

Date: Saturday 26 May 2018

Time: 12.27

Location: Riddel Hall, Centre for Experimental Medicine, Queen's University Belfast

EASDec aims to promote the advancement of knowledge of all aspects of diabetic retinopathy, including epidemiology, pathology, pathophysiology, investigation and treatment through active collaboration between ophthalmologists and diabetologists.

