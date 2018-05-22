EVO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

ATLANTA, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Payments, Inc. ("EVO") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share, of which 13,333,333 shares are being offered by EVO and 666,667 shares are being offered by a selling stockholder. EVO has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments. The shares are expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Market on May 23, 2018 under the symbol "EVOP." The offering is expected to close on May 25, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) is a payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from micro-enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across North America and Europe. EVO supports all major card types in the markets it serves.

