PPG SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against PPG Industries, Inc. - PPG

NEW ORLEANS, La., May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 19, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG), if they purchased the Company's securities between April 24, 2017 through May 10, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.



What You May Do

If you purchased shares of PPG and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ppg/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by July 19, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

PPG and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 10, 2018, the Company disclosed that an investigation by its Audit Committee into violations of accounting policies relating to the accrual of expenses for 1Q2018 had also uncovered improper income reclassification entries made at the direction of its Vice President and Controller, who was terminated effective that day. Further, PPG would not be filing its 1Q2018 report timely and its financial statements for the FY 2017 included in its Form 10-K should no longer be relied upon.

On this news, the price of PPG's shares plummeted.

