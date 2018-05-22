Cadiz Inc. to Present at B. Riley FBR 19th Annual Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) ("Cadiz", the "Company"), a California renewable resources company focused on sustainable land, water and agricultural development, announced today that Scott Slater, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will make a presentation at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 23rd at 1:30PM PT. The conference is being held May 23 & 24, 2018 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, California.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available from the Company's Investor Relations website page at http://cadizinc.com/investor-relations/. A replay of the webcast, as well as a copy of Mr. Slater's presentation, will also be available on the website following the live webcast.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, investors should visit www.brileyfbr.com/investorconference.

About Cadiz

Founded in 1983, Cadiz Inc. is a publicly-held renewable resources company that owns 70 square miles of property with significant water resources in Southern California. The Company maintains an organic agricultural development in the Cadiz Valley of eastern San Bernardino County, California and is partnering with public water agencies to implement the Cadiz Water Project, which over two phases will create a new water supply for approximately 400,000 people and make available up to 1 million acre-feet of new groundwater storage capacity for the region. Cadiz abides by a wide-ranging "Green Compact" focused on environmental conservation and sustainable practices to manage its land, water and agricultural resources. For more information, please visit www.cadizinc.com

Contact:

Courtney Degener

cdegener@cadizinc.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future operating and financial performance of the Company and the financing activities of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to maximize value for Cadiz land and water resources, the Company's ability to obtain new financing as needed, the receipt of additional permits for the water project and other factors and considerations detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.