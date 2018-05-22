Versa Networks Named Stevie Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versa Networks, a leading innovator of next-generation, software-based networking and security solutions, today announced that the Versa Cloud IP Platform has been named the Gold Stevie winner for New Product or Service of the Year in the Software Defined Infrastructure category, and the Silver Stevie winner for New Product of the Year in the Network Security Solutions category. The awards will be presented at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11.



"We are honored to be recognized with these awards," said Rob McBride, director of marketing for Versa Networks. "The fact that the Versa Cloud IP Platform has been named the top offering in software-defined infrastructure while also being named a top network security solution is a testament to our innovation and speaks volumes about the need for a single solution that both software defines and secures the enterprise edge."

Versa Networks' Cloud IP Platform is a software-defined cloud-native and multi-tenant, networking and security software platform that service providers and enterprises deploy to transform enterprise WANs. The software platform provides advanced networking, SD-WAN and next generation security built on cloud principles to provide highly flexible and elastic automated secure SD-WAN and SD-Branch deployments. The result is a software-defined edge infrastructure that secures the enterprise edge while improving end-user application experiences for multi-cloud and business services across the WAN.

This year's Stevie Awards featured more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks is a leading innovator in the SD-WAN and SD-Security market. Versa's solutions enable service providers and large enterprises to transform enterprise WAN's to achieve unprecedented business advantages. Versa's carrier-grade cloud-native software platform provides unmatched agility, cost savings and flexibility, transforming the business of networking. The company is backed by premier venture investors Sequoia, Mayfield, Artis Ventures and Verizon Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com.

