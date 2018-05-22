Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Results From Annual and Special Meeting

MARKHAM, Ontario, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX:SIA) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval in respect of all resolutions to be voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 22, 2018 (the "Meeting"). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated April 10, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company. The proxy voting results for each nominee are as follows:







Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld No. % No. % Dino Chiesa 20,039,690 98.30% 346,169 1.70% Lois Cormack 20,355,078 99.85% 30,781 0.15% Janet Graham 20,038,713 98.30% 347,146 1.70% Paula Jourdain Coleman 20,040,043 98.30% 345,816 1.70% Jack MacDonald 19,604,282 96.17% 781,577 3.83% Stephen Sender 20,040,569 98.31% 345,290 1.69%

Proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT SIENNA SENIOR LIVING

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) is a leading seniors' living provider with 85 seniors' living residences in key markets in Canada. Sienna offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, long-term and residential care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna also provides expert management services. Sienna is committed to national growth, while driving long-term value for shareholders. The Company's approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day, and were the driving force behind Sienna being named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2017. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

