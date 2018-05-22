Sunwing Foundation donates books and school supplies to Jamaica as part of Flying Start program; Kingston-born supermodel Stacey McKenzie helps hand-deliver supplies

TORONTO, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an outpouring of support for the Sunwing Foundation's recently launched Flying Start initiative, 250 backpacks filled with gently-used children's books, essential school supplies and other necessities for learning were sent to Jamaican schools via Sunwing Airlines last month.

Kingston-born, Toronto-based supermodel Stacey McKenzie worked alongside the Sunwing Foundation to hand-deliver the backpacks to the students of Spicy Hill Early Childhood Institution in Trelawny.





The backpacks were delivered to schoolchildren across the Caribbean island, including students at Hastings Infant School, Kinloss Basic School and Salt Marsh Infant School. A donation was also made to the students at Spicy Hill Early Childhood Institution in Trelawny, a school constructed and funded by the Sunwing Foundation in partnership with Helping Hands Jamaica & Food for the Poor Canada in 2015.

Kingston-born, Toronto-based supermodel Stacey McKenzie—best known as runway coach on America's Next Top Model—worked alongside the Sunwing Foundation to hand-deliver the backpacks to the students of Spicy Hill.

"It was so important for me to support my country, the Jamaica that made me who I am today," says McKenzie. "I always said that if I made a name for myself, I would give back. Being able to get involved physically as well as meeting the kids, brought back memories of growing up here."

The Jamaica school donation was the second to take place following the launch of the Flying Start program. The first, made in partnership with emergency response charity, GlobalMedic, sent 43 boxes of school supplies and donated reading books to the island of Barbuda in late March. The donation assisted more than 400 local school children at the only elementary and secondary school on the island of Barbuda, which was impacted by Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

"The Sunwing Foundation has always been committed to support the youth and education projects in the destinations we serve," says Stephen Hunter, CEO of Sunwing Travel Group. "Since launching Flying Start not even two months ago, we've been pleased with the support from our employees and partners and are proud to be making a difference."

