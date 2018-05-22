Independent Bank Group, Inc. to Acquire Guaranty Bancorp

MCKINNEY, Texas and DENVER, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, and Guaranty Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBNK), the holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, today jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Guaranty Bancorp will merge with and into Independent Bank Group in an all-stock transaction. Upon completion of the merger, Guaranty Bank and Trust Company will be merged with and into Independent Bank.



Guaranty Bancorp, through Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, operates from its main office in Denver with 32 branches strategically located along the Colorado Front Range, including 14 locations in the Denver metropolitan area. As of March 31, 2018, Guaranty Bancorp, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $3.7 billion, total deposits of $3.0 billion, and total tangible common equity of $324.8 million.

Independent Bank Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David R. Brooks stated "We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Guaranty Bancorp. This transaction represents the build out of our Colorado footprint through the acquisition of a high quality bank operating in dynamic markets along the Front Range." Brooks continued, "Guaranty is the premier Colorado banking franchise and brings a committed management team, consistent level of high profitability, clean balance sheet, strong core deposit base, and a track record of growth. We are delighted to welcome Guaranty's clients, shareholders, and employees to Independent Bank Group."

"We are pleased to partner with an organization that shares our approach to community banking," said Guaranty Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer Paul W. Taylor. "Our clients and employees will benefit by joining a bank with a commitment to exceptional customer service and community investment. We believe our franchise will meaningfully contribute to the combined organization and that Independent Bank Group is the ideal partner for maximizing the long-term value of our company for our shareholders."

Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Guaranty Bancorp will receive 0.45 shares of IBTX common stock for each share of GBNK common stock. The aggregate consideration is valued at approximately $1.0 billion, or approximately $35.37 per GBNK share, based on the closing price of IBTX common stock of $78.60 on May 21, 2018. Independent Bank Group expects the acquisition to be ~6.5% accretive to earnings per common share in 2020, and ~4.7% dilutive to tangible book value per share at closing with an earnback period of 3.1 years.

Upon consummation of the transaction, Mr. Taylor and Edward B. Cordes, Guaranty Bancorp's Chairman of the Board, will join the Board of Directors of Independent Bank Group. Michael B. Hobbs, President of Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, has entered into an employment agreement with Independent Bank and will serve as Colorado Market CEO upon closing.

The transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies and is currently expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2018. The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including the approval by shareholders of Guaranty Bancorp and Independent Bank Group, and customary regulatory approvals.

Independent Bank Group received a fairness opinion from Stephens Inc. in connection with the transaction and was represented by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as legal counsel. Guaranty Bancorp was advised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. as financial advisor and was represented by Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP as legal counsel.

In addition to the information contained within this announcement, an Investor Presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K (www.sec.gov) and posted on Independent Bank Group's website (www.ibtx.com) containing additional information regarding this transaction. A conference call to discuss the acquisition will be held on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:30 am (CDT) and can be accessed by calling (877) 303-7611 and by identifying conference ID number 388947. A recording of the conference call will be available from May 23, 2018 through May 31, 2018 by accessing our website.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston, Texas and the Colorado Front Range areas.

About Guaranty Bancorp

Guaranty Bancorp is a financial services company that operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, a premier Colorado community bank. Guaranty Bank and Trust Company provides comprehensive financial solutions to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses that value local and personalized service. In addition to loans and depository services, Guaranty Bank and Trust Company also offers wealth management solutions, including trust and investment management services through its subsidiary registered investment advisory firm.

