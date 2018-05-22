Market Overview

Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference

May 22, 2018 5:00pm   Comments
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) today announced that members of management will participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference in Orlando, Florida on May 23, 2018.

A copy of Delek Logistics' latest investor presentation will be provided at the conference.  An electronic copy of this presentation is currently available in the "Investors" section of the Delek Logistics website at www.deleklogistics.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP
Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to own, operate, acquire and construct crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

