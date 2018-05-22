Secureworks to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on June 6, 2018

ATLANTA, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2019 financial results Wednesday, June 6, 2018, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours.



Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company's website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year.

About Secureworks

Secureworks® (NASDAQ:SCWX) is a leading global cybersecurity company that protects organizations in the digitally connected world. We combine visibility from thousands of clients, machine learning and automation from our industry-leading Secureworks Counter Threat Platform™, and actionable insights from our team of elite researchers, analysts and consultants to create a powerful network effect that provides increasingly strong protection for our clients. By aggregating and analyzing data from any source, anywhere, we prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, respond rapidly, and predict emerging threats. We offer our clients a cyber-defense that is Collectively Smarter. Exponentially Safer.™ www.secureworks.com

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Teri Miller

VP, Chief Accounting Officer

678-268-4389

temiller@secureworks.com

Media Inquiries:

Doreen Kelly Ruyak

Corporate Communications

202-744-9767

dkellyruyak@secureworks.com



