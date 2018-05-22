B. Riley FBR to Host Commissions for Charity Day on Wednesday, May 23, 2018

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Riley FBR, Inc. ("B. Riley FBR"), a leading full service investment bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., will host its 2018 Commissions for Charity Day event on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. 100 percent of commissions generated through B. Riley FBR's trading desk on the 23rd will be donated to the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.



In connection with its 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 23-24, 2018, B. Riley FBR is once again partnering with the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation to host the 9th Annual, "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night which benefits the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation and its support of type 1 and type 2 diabetes research and awareness to help children lead healthier lives through diet and exercise.

B. Riley FBR conference attendees will join legendary boxing champion, Sugar Ray Leonard, and other celebrity guests for this exclusive event emceed by actor and comedian, Bill Bellamy, at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, with the evening to include a professional boxing card, live and silent auctions, food, and entertainment.

"Commissions for Charity Day is consistent with our commitment to provide our clients and employees the platform they need to accomplish their goals, as well as provide Sugar Ray Leonard's foundation the opportunity to close in on theirs," said Bryant Riley, Chairman and CEO of B. Riley Financial. "We're proud to support this foundation's mission and look forward to a great event."

"B. Riley FBR continues to be a valuable friend and partner in our fight against diabetes," said Sugar Ray Leonard. "Over the past nine years, their dedicated support to our foundation has enabled us to make meaningful change and continue to contribute to the life-changing research and programs this foundation supports. We are grateful for their generosity and partnership."

About The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation

The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation was established in 2009 by boxing legend and six-time world champion Sugar Ray Leonard and his wife, Bernadette. The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation supports life-changing pediatric type 1 & 2 diabetes research and care and creates awareness for both diseases. The Foundation also strives to support programs that help children lead healthier lives through diet & exercise. For more information on the Foundation, please visit www.sugarrayleonardfdn.org.

About B. Riley FBR, Inc.

B. Riley FBR, Inc. is a leading investment bank which provides corporate finance, research and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements and merger and acquisitions advisory services, and corporate restructuring. The firm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. The company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including B. Riley FBR, Inc., Wunderlich Securities, Inc., Great American Group, LLC, B. Riley Capital Management, LLC (which includes B. Riley Asset Management, B. Riley Wealth Management, and Great American Capital Partners, LLC) and B. Riley Principal Investments, LLC, a group that makes proprietary investments in other businesses, such as the acquisition of United Online, Inc.

Media Contact

Joe LoBello

LoBello Communications

Tel: (516) 902-2684