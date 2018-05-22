B. Riley Financial to Present at 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), a diversified provider of financial and business advisory services, will present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference which will be held May 23-24, 2018 at the Lowes Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, CA.



Bryant Riley, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 23 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time (2:30 pm Eastern time). The presentation will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor section of the company's website.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, contact ir@brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley FBR's Institutional Investor Conference

B. Riley FBR's annual Institutional Investor Conference brings together investors and company management teams across a broad range of industry sectors to participate in presentations and one-on-one meetings. This two-day, invitation-only conference features more than 200 publicly traded and privately-held companies, which have been selected by B. Riley FBR's award-winning research department, to showcase their stories in front of over 1,000 institutional investors, corporate clients, and high net worth individuals.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. The company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including B. Riley FBR, Inc., Wunderlich Securities, Inc., Great American Group, LLC, B. Riley Capital Management, LLC (which includes B. Riley Asset Management, B. Riley Wealth Management, and Great American Capital Partners, LLC) and B. Riley Principal Investments LLC, a group that makes proprietary investments in other businesses, such as the acquisition of United Online, Inc.

Investor Contact:



Investor Relations

B. Riley Financial, Inc.

ir@brileyfin.com

(310) 966-1444